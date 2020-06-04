WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $806,000 Stock Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 113.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter worth $378,296,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,407,000 after buying an additional 4,973,929 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 24,317.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,324,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,276,000 after buying an additional 2,315,472 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after buying an additional 1,966,320 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,706,510,000 after buying an additional 1,764,699 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

NYSE:NEM opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.38. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $235,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,384,289.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $166,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,803 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,452 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.