WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $810,000 Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,282 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in LPL Financial by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in LPL Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after buying an additional 16,923 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in LPL Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPLA opened at $78.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day moving average is $77.63. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 59.55%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.30.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.