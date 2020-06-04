WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 104.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,561,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,136,000 after buying an additional 439,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,516,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,703,000 after buying an additional 22,732 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 51.3% during the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,314,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,481,000 after buying an additional 784,759 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,426,000 after buying an additional 247,864 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,569,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $48.82.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

