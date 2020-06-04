WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $798,000 in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 186.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 2,247.4% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GH stock opened at $84.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.58. Guardant Health Inc has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GH. Citigroup increased their target price on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $37,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $128,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $1,158,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,196.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 676,418 shares of company stock valued at $54,361,856 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

