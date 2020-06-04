WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 11,056 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 76.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Shares of HBI opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.50. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.