WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 13,561 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,952 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 231.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,408 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,174 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

OCFC opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.27.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.59 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.27%. Research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

In other news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos purchased 2,600 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $46,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OCFC shares. BidaskClub downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

