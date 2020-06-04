WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 15,598 Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.33% of Oxford Immunotec Global worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OXFD. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 290.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 596.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 335,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 286,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

Shares of OXFD stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $328.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.91. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 14.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Balthrop bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 32,075 shares of company stock worth $370,126. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OXFD shares. ValuEngine raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Oxford Immunotec Global Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.