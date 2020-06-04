WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,314 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMBH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

FMBH stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $36.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.71.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $46.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 21.84%. Research analysts forecast that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

