WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 11,215 Shares of Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,215 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,603.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $48,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $74,500.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 17,800 shares of company stock valued at $297,336. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSBI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Stephens lowered Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Midland States Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Midland States Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $349.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.49). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.35%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

