WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 13,404 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,404 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 1st quarter valued at $850,000. 45.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cohen & Steers news, CFO Matthew S. Stadler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $1,315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,645,349.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele Nolty sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,651.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNS opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.93 and a 200 day moving average of $61.56. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

Separately, Bank of America raised Cohen & Steers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

