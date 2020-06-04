WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 16,882 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,882 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.32% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 399,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 245,910 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 156,804 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 591.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 155,478 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 568,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 127,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

ETH opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.15. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $149.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.95 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari bought 30,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,956,894.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

