WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,584 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,123.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 13.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.49. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $612.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSH shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

