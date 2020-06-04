WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 4,463 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,271 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.17% of Peoples Bancorp worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,817,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,142,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 43,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 139,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 32,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.91. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $39.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $50.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.36 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEBO shares. BidaskClub cut Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

