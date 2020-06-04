WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 57,743 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,948 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,743 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.52% of Immersion worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IMMR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 37,346.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMMR opened at $6.61 on Thursday. Immersion Co. has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $8.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Immersion had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Immersion news, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 7,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $45,894.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,240.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Immersion from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

