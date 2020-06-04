WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 7,650 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.09% of Lakeland Financial worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

LKFN opened at $43.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.33.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $49.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.41 million. Research analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 25th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

In related news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel F. Evans purchased 1,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,075 shares of company stock worth $896,880. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

