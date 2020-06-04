WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $803,000 Position in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,199 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7,581.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,688 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 648,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 89,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000.

INVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

INVH opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.24 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

