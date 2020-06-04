Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apple by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after buying an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.71.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $325.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $300.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,401.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

