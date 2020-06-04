W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,713 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of W&T Offshore worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Creative Planning grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. W&T Offshore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 18,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $403.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 3.21.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $151.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

