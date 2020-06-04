Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Analysts expect ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR’s earnings. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05).

Several research firms have issued reports on ASLN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASLN opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.30.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

