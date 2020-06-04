Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. Grand Canyon Education posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOPE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 143.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 9,375.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 116.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $100.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.46 and a 200 day moving average of $85.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

