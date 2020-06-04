Zacks: Analysts Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. W&T Offshore posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.21). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.08 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on WTI shares. ValuEngine raised W&T Offshore from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Capital raised W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Capital One Financial lowered W&T Offshore from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet acquired 18,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 259,089 shares in the company, valued at $401,587.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $38,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 65.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 22,414 shares during the period. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTI stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market cap of $403.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 3.21. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $6.10.

W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

