Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Brokerages expect that XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) will report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). XOMA posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 102.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOMA shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

XOMA stock opened at $22.61 on Monday. XOMA has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $245.09 million, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.30.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $1,834,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 118,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,881.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 228,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,008,822 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 1st quarter worth $652,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of XOMA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 208,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in XOMA by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA in the first quarter valued at $1,001,000. Institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

