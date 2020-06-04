Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) to Post $0.66 EPS

Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) to report $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.44. Ardmore Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 760%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%.

ASC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 39.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 6.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,977,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $181.74 million, a PE ratio of 547.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

