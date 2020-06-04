Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) to Sell

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water and self-service refill drinking water principally in the U.S. and Canada. Primo Water Corporation, formerly known as Cott Corporation, is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.96.

NASDAQ PRMW opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.02, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $1,014,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 252,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,124.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,258,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,802,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Primo Water by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 52,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,413,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Primo Water by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Primo Water by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

