Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) to Hold

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti began coverage on Rosetta Stone in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Rosetta Stone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Shares of Rosetta Stone stock opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.52. Rosetta Stone has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.67.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rosetta Stone will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rosetta Stone in the first quarter valued at $1,887,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rosetta Stone in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Rosetta Stone in the first quarter valued at $443,000. Voss Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,445,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 163,598 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rosetta Stone by 13.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

