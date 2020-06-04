Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) to Buy

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $109.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LOPE. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.2% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

