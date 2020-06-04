Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) to “Hold”

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.03 million, a P/E ratio of -222.59 and a beta of 1.92. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $17.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 6.62.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $108.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,663.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,803,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

