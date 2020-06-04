Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives $51.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZG. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $77.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Zillow Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,098,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 510.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $62.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.24. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average is $44.60.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

