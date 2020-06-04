ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 161.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,945,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 140,447 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 23,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 143,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

ZIOP stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.56 and a quick ratio of 11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.48.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

