Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 28.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at $26,533,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 971,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,034,000 after acquiring an additional 505,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at $25,587,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,746,000 after acquiring an additional 451,002 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,709,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,358,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares during the period.

In other Zogenix news, Director Mark C. Wiggins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $57,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,975. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $174,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $260,225 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.79. Zogenix, Inc. has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $57.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,374.54% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The business’s revenue was up 124800.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZGNX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

