Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,453 Shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 122.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 69,602 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 368,479 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 150,629 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,133 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 97,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 124,623 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52. PDC Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($8.14). The company had revenue of $757.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.16 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 462.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland acquired 7,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,988.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,729.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

