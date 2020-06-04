Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sleep Number by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. Sleep Number Corp has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.20.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

In other Sleep Number news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $85,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

