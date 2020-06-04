Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Holdings in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,268 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Archrock were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Archrock by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 40,564 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 476,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 15,746 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 401,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 258,349 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. Archrock Inc has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.60 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archrock Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AROC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Archrock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Archrock from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Archrock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

In other news, Director Gordon T. Hall acquired 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 208,074 shares in the company, valued at $436,955.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Ingersoll acquired 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 149,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,523.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 172,426 shares of company stock valued at $612,489. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.