Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 3,418 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 154.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Tidewater by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Tidewater by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Tidewater by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kenneth H. Traub purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,930.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $199.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.37. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $116.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.20 million. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 28.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

