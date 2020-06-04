Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGTI. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 998.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,850,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,727 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,194,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,630,000 after purchasing an additional 186,500 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $2,662,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,701,000 after purchasing an additional 110,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth $658,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGTI. B. Riley increased their price target on PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on PGT Innovations from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $14.84 on Thursday. PGT Innovations Inc has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $852.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.43.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson purchased 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,541.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.