Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $34,000 Stake in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,644,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after buying an additional 341,285 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,941,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,317,000 after buying an additional 346,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,993,000 after buying an additional 21,386 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 6,397.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,796,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,678,000 after buying an additional 1,768,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,217,000 after buying an additional 596,810 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELF opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $843.15 million, a PE ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 2.33. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

In related news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 114,298 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $1,841,340.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,153 shares of company stock worth $2,566,884 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

