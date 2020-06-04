Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $36,000 Holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 559.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Landec were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Landec by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,023,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its position in Landec by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,178,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Landec by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Landec by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 852,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Landec by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,482. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Landec in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. Landec Co. has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $316.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Landec had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $152.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landec Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

