Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $47,000 Stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Knoll were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNL. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Knoll by 40.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 36,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Knoll in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knoll alerts:

Shares of Knoll stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.79. Knoll Inc has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $28.30.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter. Knoll had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 4.21%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

KNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lowered Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on Knoll from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Knoll Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.