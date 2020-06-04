Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $51,000 Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 580.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

In related news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $110,096.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,146.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 2,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $40,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,585 shares of company stock valued at $253,204. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45. The stock has a market cap of $867.63 million, a PE ratio of -722.67, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.69. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

