Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cryolife were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryolife by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryolife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryolife in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryolife by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Cryolife by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

CRY opened at $22.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $865.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.69 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. Cryolife Inc has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.11 million. Cryolife had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cryolife Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRY. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. First Analysis cut Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Cryolife from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cryolife from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $39,227.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,620.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

