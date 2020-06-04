Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 107.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut ADTRAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners upgraded ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22. ADTRAN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $114.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.05 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. Research analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.