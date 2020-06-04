Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Invests $42,000 in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth $1,204,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Arvinas by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Arvinas by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Arvinas by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Arvinas news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $1,498,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,483.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $203,282.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 815,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,665,501.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,745 shares of company stock worth $2,389,689. 31.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $33.57 on Thursday. Arvinas Inc has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 8.15.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 171.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas Inc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

