Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,470 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 69.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Software were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,184,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,044,000 after buying an additional 68,648 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,304,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,405,000 after buying an additional 165,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Software by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,314,000 after buying an additional 51,383 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in American Software by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 485,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 103,674 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 419,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 24,938 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Software alerts:

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $648.95 million, a PE ratio of 65.52 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMSWA. B. Riley upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.