Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases New Position in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YORW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in York Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of York Water by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of York Water by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of York Water by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of York Water in the first quarter worth about $195,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get York Water alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:YORW opened at $46.13 on Thursday. York Water Co has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $49.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $567.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.18.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. York Water had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that York Water Co will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1802 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is 64.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 10th.

York Water Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW).

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.