Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 184.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BCRX. BidaskClub lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,223.68% and a negative net margin of 241.66%. The company had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.