Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes $54,000 Position in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.81. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $43.37.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.95% and a negative net margin of 208.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2341.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 41,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $864,467.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,231,423.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $118,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 191,294 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,493.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,244 shares of company stock worth $3,475,197 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXNX shares. BidaskClub cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

