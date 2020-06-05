$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will report sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $4.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on CF Industries from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CF Industries from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

NYSE CF opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.09. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 2,859.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 19,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 911.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 342.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

