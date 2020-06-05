$15.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will post $15.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.98 billion to $15.47 billion. Lockheed Martin reported sales of $14.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year sales of $63.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.25 billion to $63.90 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $66.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.90 billion to $68.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.00.

NYSE:LMT opened at $403.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $379.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after purchasing an additional 252,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,402,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,018,000 after acquiring an additional 144,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,119,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,278,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,097,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $816,585,000 after acquiring an additional 77,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

