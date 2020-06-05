16,546 Shares in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Green Court Capital Management Ltd grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,239,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,394,000 after acquiring an additional 197,700 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $33.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.55. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZTO shares. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

