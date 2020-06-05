$339.13 Million in Sales Expected for Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) to announce sales of $339.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $274.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $386.80 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Envista.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $547.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Envista in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

NASDAQ:NVST opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. Envista has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $33.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 2,654.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Envista by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

